Advertisement

West Fargo Public Library will return to normal hours

(WCAX)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Come Monday Mar. 1, the West Fargo Public Library will return to normal hours.

The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The change follows the state’s move to a lower risk level.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash
ND sisters sign record deal in Nashville
Alex Mooridian
Valley City shooter told police he ‘would do it again’ if he had the chance, documents say
police lights graphic
Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County
DGF going back to distance learning for one day.
DGF going back to distance learning after staff members get sick post-vaccine

Latest News

MDH: 826 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Man seriously hurt after crashing into tree near Grand Forks
News - Lucky few get covid-19 vaccine because of rare extra doses
News - Lucky few get covid-19 vaccine because of rare extra doses
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 26
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 26