WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Come Monday Mar. 1, the West Fargo Public Library will return to normal hours.

The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The change follows the state’s move to a lower risk level.

