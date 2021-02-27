Advertisement

Taiwo’s Hat Trick Leads NDSU Soccer Past Omaha

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Senior Marian Taiwo scored three goals on Friday night, as the North Dakota State soccer team beat Omaha 3-2 in overtime at the Dacotah Field Bubble.

The Bison moved to 4-1 on the year with their fourth-straight win, while Omaha dropped to 2-1-2 on the year. The Mavericks had not allowed a goal this season entering the match. The two teams will play again on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at the Dacotah Field Bubble.

Taiwo started the scoring in the 40th minute, as she scored off an assist from Brookelyn Dew and Kelsey Kallio, the second assist of the year for Kallio. Just over five minutes later, with :35 left in the half, Hannah Heinemann scored for Omaha to even the match at the half. In the 77th minute, Taiwo scored again, this time off an assist from Dew and Jess Hanley. It was the fifth career assist for Dew and the third of the year for Hanley. Just under five minutes later, Omaha scored again as Heinemann recorded her second goal of the match in the 81st minute. In the 94th minute, Taiwo took a pass from Ellie Schneider to record the golden goal. Entering the match, Taiwo had two career goals in 41 matches played. Her three goals are tied for the sixth most in a match in school history.

Taiwo had three shots on goal, while Dew and Ashleigh Heely each recorded one. Abby Wilkinson improved to 2-1 in the net, as she recorded four saves. The Mavericks had a 14-6 advantage in shots.

