Sheyenne High School Assistant Principal arrested for DUI

(WKYT)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Saturday Sheyenne High School Assistant Principal, Nathan Schleicher, was arrested for a DUI and DUI refusal.

The West Fargo district says Schleicher will return to work this week. Decisions regarding any potential action will be made once an outcome is determined in his case.

The school district shared this message with families:

On Saturday, February 27, Sheyenne HS Assistant Principal Nathan Schleicher was arrested by the Fargo Police Department for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and DUI Refusal. The Fargo Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation related to this arrest.

After conducting an internal investigation, which included an interview with Mr. Schleicher, it was determined that he will be returning to work this week. Decisions regarding any potential action will be made once an outcome is determined in his case.

