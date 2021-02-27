NDSU Softball Rallies for Extra-Inning Win Over Texas Tech, 5-4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State rallied from a three-run deficit to force extra innings and beat Texas Tech 5-4 in college softball Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Arkansas Razorback Invitational.

Left fielder Stephanie Soriano went 2-for-4 with two RBIs including the go-ahead double in the eighth inning and scored the eventual winning run for NDSU (1-4), which snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Lainey Lyle pitched all eight innings for the Bison allowing four runs on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Texas Tech (4-4) went ahead in the third inning with a two-run double from Breanna Russell and extended its lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Ellie Bailey.

Ciara Jensen led off the NDSU sixth inning with her first collegiate home run and the Bison tied the game with RBI singles from Skylar Padgett and Soriano.

Lyle retired the Red Raiders in order in the bottom of the sixth before NDSU threatened to go ahead in the seventh. Cameryn Maykut led off with a double but pinch runner Emilee Buringa was thrown out trying to score on Madyson Camacho’s single. The Bison stranded two runners in scoring position.

Texas Tech got a two-out homer from Alanna Barraza in the eighth, but Lyle got a pop out to end the game and pick up her third career pitching victory.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play doubleheaders with Indiana State and Ole Miss plus a single game with Samford next weekend at the Ole Miss Classic.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.