Man seriously hurt after crashing into tree near Grand Forks

MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 21-year-old man is seriously hurt after driving head-on into a tree early Saturday morning.

Authorities say just after midnight, Zachary Fincher was heading north on Hwy 81 near Minto, N.D. when he lost control of his SUV. The SUV ran off the road and hit a tree head-on.

Fincher was not wearing a seatbelt. He was severely hurt and taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The crash is under investigation and Fincher is facing possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.