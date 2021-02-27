Lucky few get COVID-19 vaccine because of extra doses

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -With millions of Americans waiting for their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a lucky few are getting bumped to the front of the line.

“We have six hours once we open that vile to use up those doses,” Cheryl Sapp with Clay County Public Health says. “Beyond that, we can’t guarantee vaccine efficacy.”

Some clinics are scrambling to get rid of extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Doses that otherwise would go to the trash at the end of the day.

Clay County Public Health says it’s something they’re seeing a lot of. As Kara McDonald found out, it’s a matter of right time, right place.

“A friend of mine told me a clinic in Mahnomen had extra doses of the vaccine. So I called them,” McDonald says. “I said, ‘What do I do?’ She said, ‘You just come up. It’s a first-come, first-serve basis.’ So I left work at noon and drove up there.”

She’s one of the few benefiting from the leftover doses. Sometimes people near a clinic are offered the leftover shot.

Other times, health care workers go looking for recipients. Some clinics keep a waiting list of those who’ve called seeking the vaccine.

“Rather than waste a dose, we will contact those folks,” Sapp says. “If they’re able to come over within a few minutes or a half-hour, then we can at least vaccinate another person.”

Sapp says they do what they can to give extra doses to those in the same tier, but getting a dose in anyone’s arm is better than throwing it out.

“I’ve heard horror stories of people having COVID,” McDonald says. “I don’t want to be that person.”

In eight weeks, not a single dose has been wasted in Clay County. Health officials are preparing to make sure it doesn’t come to that.

