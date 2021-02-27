Advertisement

Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement

This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without permission of its users.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without the permission of its users.

U.S. District Judge James Donato approved the deal in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in Illlinois in 2015. Nearly 1.6 million Facebook users in Illinois who submitted claims will be affected.

Donato called it one of the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation.

“It will put at least $345 into the hands of every class member interested in being compensated,” he wrote, calling it “a major win for consumers in the hotly contested area of digital privacy.”

Jay Edelson, a Chicago attorney who filed the lawsuit, told the Chicago Tribune that the checks could be in the mail within two months unless the ruling is appealed.

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders,” Facebook, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, said in a statement.

The lawsuit accused the social media giant of violating an Illinois privacy law by failing to get consent before using facial-recognition technology to scan photos uploaded by users to create and store faces digitally.

The state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act allowed consumers to sue companies that didn’t get permission before harvesting data such as faces and fingerprints.

The case eventually wound up as a class-action lawsuit in California.

Facebook has since changed its photo-tagging system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL
UPDATE: Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting in Valley City
Carl Ben Middle School file photo
Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school
police lights graphic
Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County
DGF going back to distance learning for one day.
DGF going back to distance learning after staff members get sick post-vaccine
ND sisters sign record deal in Nashville

Latest News

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
House nears relief bill passage; Dems mull wage hike rescue
Lucky few get COVID-19 vaccine because of extra doses
President Joe Biden talks with a volunteer at the Houston Food Bank, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in...
Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers