Bison Softball Loses Pair vs. Texas Tech, SEMO

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State softball team dropped a pair of games on Friday at the Razorback Invitational, losing 6-1 to Texas Tech and 6-2 to Southeast Missouri State.

In the opening game of the day, Texas Tech scored three in the fifth inning and three in the seventh inning to pull away after the game was scoreless through four. NDSU’s lone run came on sophomore Skyler Padgett’s first career home run.

Senior Kara O’Byrne pitched seven innings for the Bison, giving up three earned runs on eight hits.

In the second game, all eight runs were scored in the sixth inning. SEMO pushed six runs across with an RBI single, a two-run homer, and a three-run homer. The Bison responded with an inside-the-park homer by Madyson Camacho and an RBI single from Stephanie Soriano that drove in Ciara Jensen.

NDSU’s Paige Vargas took the loss against SEMO, throwing all seven innings and giving up eight hits with four strikeouts.

Camacho led the Bison offense for the day, going a combined 4-for-7 in the games. Padgett finished 2-for-5 with a walk to go along with her home run.

The Bison (0-4) will wrap up their time in Arkansas with a game vs. Texas Tech at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.