Advertisement

Bison Softball Loses Pair vs. Texas Tech, SEMO

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State softball team dropped a pair of games on Friday at the Razorback Invitational, losing 6-1 to Texas Tech and 6-2 to Southeast Missouri State.

In the opening game of the day, Texas Tech scored three in the fifth inning and three in the seventh inning to pull away after the game was scoreless through four. NDSU’s lone run came on sophomore Skyler Padgett’s first career home run.

Senior Kara O’Byrne pitched seven innings for the Bison, giving up three earned runs on eight hits.

In the second game, all eight runs were scored in the sixth inning. SEMO pushed six runs across with an RBI single, a two-run homer, and a three-run homer. The Bison responded with an inside-the-park homer by Madyson Camacho and an RBI single from Stephanie Soriano that drove in Ciara Jensen.

NDSU’s Paige Vargas took the loss against SEMO, throwing all seven innings and giving up eight hits with four strikeouts.

Camacho led the Bison offense for the day, going a combined 4-for-7 in the games. Padgett finished 2-for-5 with a walk to go along with her home run.

The Bison (0-4) will wrap up their time in Arkansas with a game vs. Texas Tech at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL
UPDATE: Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting in Valley City
Carl Ben Middle School file photo
Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school
ND sisters sign record deal in Nashville
police lights graphic
Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash

Latest News

INDOOR BASEBALL
NDSU Baseball Beats Saint Louis 7-4 in Series Opener
File image
Taiwo’s Hat Trick Leads NDSU Soccer Past Omaha
Sports - Bison Running Game
Sports - Bison Running Game
Sports - 10:00PM Sports - February 21
Sports - 10:00PM Sports - February 21