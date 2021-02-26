Advertisement

Working group on deadly police encounters reports progress

Working group on deadly police encounters reports progress
Working group on deadly police encounters reports progress(None)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A working group that has been looking at ways to reduce deadly encounters between police and citizens in Minnesota says many of its recommendations are being implemented through new rules and regulations.

The group in its one-year progress report noted that the Minnesota Police Accountability Act of 2020 adopted several of the panel’s suggestions. That includes modifying the threshold for police use of deadly force and the creation of an independent unit to investigate deadly force cases involving police.

It was announced Thursday that the Pohlad Family Foundation, the charitable arm of the owners of the Minnesota Twins, has committed $3 million through a partnership with the National League of Cities to help implement the group’s recommendations.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL
UPDATE: Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting in Valley City
Carl Ben Middle School file photo
Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school
police lights graphic
Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County
Anthony Olson
One man is in custody after a wild turn of events shuts down part of 19th Ave. in West Fargo
ND sisters sign record deal in Nashville

Latest News

Shots fired
Moorhead Police investigating shooting
Amy Murray
Woman who was a person of interest in a fraudulent check case arrested
So far, Alpha Tau Omega has raised $14,087, just under $1,000 from their $15,000 goal. These...
NDSU Fraternity close to $15,000 goal to help those emerging from poverty
Hundreds arrived at the memorial service to show their support for the unclaimed veteran....
Community comes together to honor unclaimed veteran’s life with memorial service