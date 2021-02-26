Woman who was a person of interest in a fraudulent check case arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who was a person of interest in a case involving fraudulent checks is now in jail.

Amy Murray was arrested Wednesday for an unrelated warrant and new charges of preventing arrest and assault of a peace officer while serving a search warrant at her home.

In January, Fargo Police started investigating multiple cases involving checks that seemed like they came from the Cass County Jail. Murray and another woman were named as persons of interest in the case, but they’re no longer seeking the other woman. Detectives continue to actively investigate multiple cases involving forgery.

