Valley City shooter told police he ‘would do it again’ if he had the chance, documents say

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents are shedding light on a bizarre shooting in Valley City Thursday night.

26-year-old Alex Mooridian is charged with one count of attempted murder.

Court documents say police were called just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the 500 block of 11th Ave. S.W. for a man who had been shot. The victim told police he had been shot once by his own gun.

The victim told police he woke up to Mooridian standing above him holding his 9mm pistol, documents say. The victim said he and Mooridian talked for a moment, before the victim stood up and grabbed an unloaded AR style rifle. Documents say soon after Mooridian shot the male in the abdomen once.

Mooridian drove himself to the Valley City Police Department to turn himself in. Documents say during the interview, Mooridian stated he shot the victim with the intent to kill, and stated if he was given the chance to do it again, he would.

Mooridian faces up to 20 years in prison.

