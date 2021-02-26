Police still searching for man accused of triple downtown shooting, charges filed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they are still searching for the man they say is responsible for a triple shooting at a downtown bar last weekend.

43-year-old Brandon Grant is considered armed and dangerous.

Court records show Grant has now officially been charged and a warrant is out for his arrest. Grant is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fargo Police stated on Monday, Feb. 22, that all three victims were still in the hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries. A status update on the victims was not available today.

Those with information on the shooting, Grant’s location, as well as any videos of the incident are asked to call police at 701-241-1407.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.