Patients traveling several hours for COVID-19 vaccines

Minn. (Valley News Live) - How far would you be willing to travel to get your COVID-19 vaccine? For some, like Kara McDonald, the answer is anywhere if it means getting it now.

“I’ve heard horror stories of people getting COVID,” McDonald says. “I don’t want to be that person.”

Getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine came sooner than anticipated. A clinic in Mahnomen was offering extra doses to those 45 and older--first come, first serve.

So, McDonald left work in Frazee at noon, driving more than an hour.

“If it’s going to do anything to protect me, my family, the country then I’ll go anywhere,” she says.

According to Moorhead Public Health, McDonald isn’t the only one going out of her way. They say patients are choosing to drive several hours if it means they’ll be vaccinated sooner.

Locally, Minnesota has clinics in Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Wheaton and Alexandria. The state’s new vaccine connector can help you find the nearest clinic, or if you’re like McDonald it can help you find the earliest opening.

“If you can change one person’s mind about how dangerous the virus can be, well you might save a life.”

Thursday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a goal of vaccinating 70% of those older than 65 by the end of March. That’s the same time McDonald will get her second dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.