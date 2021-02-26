One person injured in shooting and another arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was injured Thursday night and another arrested in connection with a shooting in Valley City. Police say it happened just after seven in the 500 block of 11th Avenue Southwest. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. That person was taken to the hospital in Valley City and then transported to a Fargo hospital. Police say there is no threat to the public. No names were released at this time.

