One person injured in shooting and another arrested

By Mike Morken
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was injured Thursday night and another arrested in connection with a shooting in Valley City. Police say it happened just after seven in the 500 block of 11th Avenue Southwest. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. That person was taken to the hospital in Valley City and then transported to a Fargo hospital. Police say there is no threat to the public. No names were released at this time.

