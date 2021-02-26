NDSU Fraternity close to $15,000 goal to help those emerging from poverty
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35 NDSU Fraternity brothers have spent almost five full days in the cold to raise money for a special cause.
So far, Alpha Tau Omega has raised $14,087, just under $1,000 from their $15,000 goal.
ATO will stay outside the Loaf and Jug on the corner of 12th Avenue North and University Drive until 11:59pm to complete a full 120 hours outdoors.
The funds will go to their charity, Downhome, used to refurnish homes for those that re just emerging from poverty.
To donate online, head to: https://my.crowdchange.co/6v2la8
