NDSU Fraternity close to $15,000 goal to help those emerging from poverty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35 NDSU Fraternity brothers have spent almost five full days in the cold to raise money for a special cause.

So far, Alpha Tau Omega has raised $14,087, just under $1,000 from their $15,000 goal.

ATO will stay outside the Loaf and Jug on the corner of 12th Avenue North and University Drive until 11:59pm to complete a full 120 hours outdoors.

The funds will go to their charity, Downhome, used to refurnish homes for those that re just emerging from poverty.

To donate online, head to: https://my.crowdchange.co/6v2la8

