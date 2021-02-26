ND Supreme Court to hear civil lawsuits against Governor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two civil suits filed against Governor Doug Burgum in the early moths of the pandemic will

be heard by the State Supreme Court next month. Somerset Court, a long-term car facility in Minot, filed the lawsuits

last spring after their local cosmetologist was prohibited from working because of the Governor’s executive orders.

The first case is scheduled for Marth 8th. It will focus on a person’s right to work during a pandemic,

while the other case will call into question the Governor’s right to issue executive orders.

The proceedings will be held via Zoom,

but they will be public hearings accessible on the Supreme Court’s website.

