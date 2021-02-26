ND sisters sign record deal in Nashville

Nashville (Valley News Live) - Two North Dakota sisters just scored a major record deal. Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, who

make up the music duo Tigirlily, were offered a deal from Monument Records. The Slaubaugh’s say

it’s kind of like being drafted into the NFL. They live in Nashville now, and riding high with their latest release

“somebody does”. Tigirlily says record deals are hard to come by in Nashville and that this gives them the chance

to work with an amazing team of people while they continue to create more music.

