Moorhead Police investigating shooting

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police confirm with Valley News Live they are currently investigating a shooting that happened near an elementary school.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson says the call for an accidental shooting came in around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block 41st Ave. S.

Swenson says one male had a gunshot wound to his lower body, and was transported to Essentia. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Swenson says the male responsible for the shooting left the scene before police got there. Police tried to track the person of interest with a K9, but were unsuccesful.

Due to the proximity to S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School, the building was put on lockdown for a short time, but Swenson says as of 2:15 p.m. the school has been released from the lockdown.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

