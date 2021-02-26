Advertisement

Mild & Breezy Friday!

Some quick shots of snow possible
By Nathan Hopper
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Today will warm up a bit more with highs in the 30s to 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for light snow or mixed showers, mainly north and east as a cold front passes through.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We look to start Saturday with temperatures in the single digits and teens with some spotty morning flakes behind the cold front, before warming into the teens and 20s. Sunday brings another slight chance of light snow, mainly north, and high temperatures in the teens and 20s after starting the morning in single digits.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Sunny or partly cloudy skies are in store for most of next week, with highs Monday warming into the 20s and 30s, then highs for the rest of the week warming into the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of light snow or mixed showers, mainly east. Low: 28. High: 41.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of flurries. Low: 16. High: 19.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow late, mainly north. Low: 3. High: 25.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 8. High: 26.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 18. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low: 21. High: 38.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 22. High: 41.

