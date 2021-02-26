Man arrested after firing gun in apartment that sends bullet to the floor below

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after firing a gun in an apartment that sent the bullet to the floor below.

It happened at around 2 a.m. Friday at 2323 S. 17th St. in Grand Forks.

Investigators determined that a gun was fired in a third-floor apartment. The bullet traveled through the floor and through the ceiling of the second-floor apartment beneath. Someone was in the second-floor apartment at the time of the incident.

24-year-old Jordan Stone told police that he thought the gun wasn’t loaded at the time. He was arrested for charges of Reckless Endangerment have been forwarded to the Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office.

