Judge blocks release of documents, video in SD AG’s investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge is blocking South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from releasing documents and video in

the investigation of the state’s Attorney General, who’s charged with killing a man with his car. Defense attorneys for

Jason Ravnsborg argued that the release of video of his interviews with investigators and other documents violated his

right to a fair trial. Ravnsborg is under pressure by the Governor and state lawmakers to resign.

