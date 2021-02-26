Advertisement

Judge blocks release of documents, video in SD AG’s investigation

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge is blocking South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from releasing documents and video in

the investigation of the state’s Attorney General, who’s charged with killing a man with his car. Defense attorneys for

Jason Ravnsborg argued that the release of video of his interviews with investigators and other documents violated his

right to a fair trial. Ravnsborg is under pressure by the Governor and state lawmakers to resign.

