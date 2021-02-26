Judge blocks release of documents, video in SD AG’s investigation
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge is blocking South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from releasing documents and video in
the investigation of the state’s Attorney General, who’s charged with killing a man with his car. Defense attorneys for
Jason Ravnsborg argued that the release of video of his interviews with investigators and other documents violated his
right to a fair trial. Ravnsborg is under pressure by the Governor and state lawmakers to resign.
