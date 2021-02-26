Fun Frostival events for you and the family to enjoy this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you and your family is looking for some fun and safe events to do this weekend, you should check out Frostival.

At the FM Frosted Drive-Thru Food Truck Fest, you can expect some of the most award-winning food trucks from our events since 2013.

This event will go today from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, Saturday, February 27th from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Sunday, February 28th from 11:00am to 6:00pm at the Moorhead Center Mall’s Parking Garage.

Another event to enjoy is A Frostival Celebration of Winter Food Tales.

You can make a plan to cozy up at home and tune in for an interactive evening featuring stories about the one thing that brings us all together: food.

The audience’s three favorite stories will receive gift cards to enjoy local eateries or

breweries.

This event will go today from 7:00pm to 8:30pm through their Facebook page.

Fargo Film, Food, Fashion, & Fun Celebration is another fun event to check out.

Wear your Fargo-ist of Fargo wear (ear-flap, hats, moon boots, flannel shirts, etc.) and come down to Broadway Square to enjoy a screening of the movie Fargo on the MegaScreen.

This event will go from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday, February 27th at Broadway Square.

Coffee & Cocoa Crawl is another fun event to attend.

Bundle up the kids and grab your friends for a day of sipping and shopping.

Admission includes a mug and samples of coffee and cocoa at different locations in Downtown.

This event will go from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Sunday, February 28th in Downtown Fargo.

With COVID-19 in mind, there will be three ticket options:

Round 1: $25.00, 10:00am to 12:00pm

Round 2: $20.00, 11:00am to 1:00pm

Round 3: $15.00, 12:00pm to 2:00pm (all samples are not guaranteed in round 3)

Registration: $15.00 to $25.00, register here.

Kids 10 and under: Free but due to limited quantities, kids 10 and under are not guaranteed a mug

without a ticket.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.