Advertisement

Fun Frostival events for you and the family to enjoy this weekend

Many fun events this weekend includes a Food Truck Fest, Fargo screening, Coffee & Cocoa and tons more. These events start this afternoon goes throughout the weekend.
Many fun events this weekend includes a Food Truck Fest, Fargo screening, Coffee & Cocoa and...
Many fun events this weekend includes a Food Truck Fest, Fargo screening, Coffee & Cocoa and tons more. These events start this afternoon goes throughout the weekend.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you and your family is looking for some fun and safe events to do this weekend, you should check out Frostival.

At the FM Frosted Drive-Thru Food Truck Fest, you can expect some of the most award-winning food trucks from our events since 2013.

This event will go today from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, Saturday, February 27th from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Sunday, February 28th from 11:00am to 6:00pm at the Moorhead Center Mall’s Parking Garage.

Another event to enjoy is A Frostival Celebration of Winter Food Tales.

You can make a plan to cozy up at home and tune in for an interactive evening featuring stories about the one thing that brings us all together: food.

The audience’s three favorite stories will receive gift cards to enjoy local eateries or

breweries.

This event will go today from 7:00pm to 8:30pm through their Facebook page.

Fargo Film, Food, Fashion, & Fun Celebration is another fun event to check out.

Wear your Fargo-ist of Fargo wear (ear-flap, hats, moon boots, flannel shirts, etc.) and come down to Broadway Square to enjoy a screening of the movie Fargo on the MegaScreen.

This event will go from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday, February 27th at Broadway Square.

Coffee & Cocoa Crawl is another fun event to attend.

Bundle up the kids and grab your friends for a day of sipping and shopping.

Admission includes a mug and samples of coffee and cocoa at different locations in Downtown.

This event will go from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Sunday, February 28th in Downtown Fargo.

With COVID-19 in mind, there will be three ticket options:

Round 1: $25.00, 10:00am to 12:00pm

Round 2: $20.00, 11:00am to 1:00pm

Round 3: $15.00, 12:00pm to 2:00pm (all samples are not guaranteed in round 3)

Registration: $15.00 to $25.00, register here.

Kids 10 and under: Free but due to limited quantities, kids 10 and under are not guaranteed a mug

without a ticket.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Ben Middle School file photo
Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school
VNL
One person injured in shooting and another arrested
Anthony Olson
One man is in custody after a wild turn of events shuts down part of 19th Ave. in West Fargo
The Fargo Police Dept.is searching for two suspects in separate cases.
Fargo PD searching for two suspects in separate cases
Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at...
Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive

Latest News

Bison Football Show: Spring Season Preview
Bison Football Show: Spring Season Preview - February 21
Frostival has many events for you and the family to enjoy this weekend. Valley Today's Brian...
Frostival Events, Food Truck Festival
DGF going back to distance learning for one day.
DGF going back to distance learning after staff members get sick post-vaccine
police lights graphic
Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County