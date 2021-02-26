Former Minneapolis police officer asking MN Supreme Court to take case
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of
an Australian woman is asking to Minnesota Supreme Court to take his case. Mohamed Noor is seeking to have his conviction
in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond overturned, after a court of appeals panel upheld it. Some legal experts say the
third-degree murder charge applies only when a defendant’s actions put multiple people at risk, but the appellate panel said
it can apply when a defendant’s actions are directed at one person. The issue could have implications in the upcoming trial
of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, as prosecutors seek to reinstate a third-degree murder charge in the
death of George Floyd.
