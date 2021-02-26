Advertisement

Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Cordell Wagner and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A crash involving a street sweeper killed one person in Polk County.

The call came in at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. The crash report says The street sweeper was traveling northbound Hwy. 75 when a Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling in the opposite direction, crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed head-on with the street sweeper.

The street sweeper then hit the ditch and the PT Cruiser took a 180.

The 19-year-old driver of the PT Cruiser from Ada, MN was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the street sweeper from Wahpeton, ND was taken to Riverview Hospital for non-life threating injuries.

