Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A crash involving a street sweeper killed one person in Polk County.

The call came in at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. The crash report says The street sweeper was traveling northbound Hwy. 75 when a Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling in the opposite direction, crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed head-on with the street sweeper.

The street sweeper then hit the ditch and the PT Cruiser took a 180.

The 19-year-old driver of the PT Cruiser from Ada, MN was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the street sweeper from Wahpeton, ND was taken to Riverview Hospital for non-life threating injuries.

