Dragon Women Fall to Augustana in NSIC/Sanford Quarterfinals, 77-63

Mariah McKeever
Mariah McKeever(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team saw its season end on Thursday with a 77-63 loss to Augustana in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference/Sanford Health tournament on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

MSUM finished the season at 7-6. Augustana, the NSIC South Champion, improved to 12-4.

Inside the Numbers:

Junior forward Peyton Boom had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. It was her first double-double of the 2020-21 season.

Senior guard Sarah Jacobson, playing her final game as a Dragon, had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Mariah McKeever had 10 points and a team-best four assists. Freshman guard Karley Motschenbacher had 10 points.

MSUM shot 44.4 percent (24-of-54) for the game while the Vikings shot 38.1 percent (24-of-63). The Dragons outrebounded the Vikings 41-31.

The big disparity was at the foul line, where the Vikings hit 23-of-26 attempts compared to 11-of-17 for the Dragons.

Tide Turns in 4th Quarter:

The Vikings closed the game on a 27-6 run over the final 7:23, turning a 57-50 deficit into a 14-point lead at the final buzzer. The most key part of that run started with 3:16 left as Augustana went on a decisive 12-0 run to break a 59-59 tie and surge into a 71-59 lead. The start of that run saw Boom foul out.

Augustana hit 16-of-18 free throws in the fourth compared to 1-of-4 for the Dragons.

Defense Keys Third Quarter Run:

After trailing 32-31 at halftime, MSUM opened the third quarter on a 12-3 run to build a 43-35 advantage with 5:12 left in the frame. That run was capped off by a three-point play by Boom. McKeever sparked that run with five points, including a three to score the first points of the second half.

Early Lead:

MSUM led 13-7 in the first quarter and 19-16 after one frame, but the Vikings came back to take a 32-31 lead at the half. The game featured eight lead changes.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

