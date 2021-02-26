DGF going back to distance learning after staff members get sick post-vaccine

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A bit of a step back for one Minnesota school district.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools will go back to distance learning for one day after numerous staff members reported feeling ill after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The distance learning day is happening on Friday, February 26th.

School officials say they didn’t have enough substitute teachers available, so the students will be participating in distance learning.

School will resume in their current learning model on Monday, March 1st.

If families have any questions, school officials say they can contact Superintendent Bryan Thygeson at bthygeson@dgf.k12.mn.us or a building principal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.