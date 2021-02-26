Advertisement

DGF going back to distance learning after staff members get sick post-vaccine

DGF going back to distance learning for one day.
DGF going back to distance learning for one day.(Storyblocks)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A bit of a step back for one Minnesota school district.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools will go back to distance learning for one day after numerous staff members reported feeling ill after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The distance learning day is happening on Friday, February 26th.

School officials say they didn’t have enough substitute teachers available, so the students will be participating in distance learning.

School will resume in their current learning model on Monday, March 1st.

If families have any questions, school officials say they can contact Superintendent Bryan Thygeson at bthygeson@dgf.k12.mn.us or a building principal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Ben Middle School file photo
Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school
VNL
One person injured in shooting and another arrested
Anthony Olson
One man is in custody after a wild turn of events shuts down part of 19th Ave. in West Fargo
The Fargo Police Dept.is searching for two suspects in separate cases.
Fargo PD searching for two suspects in separate cases
Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at...
Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive

Latest News

police lights graphic
Fatal crash involving street sweeper in Polk County
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
ND Supreme Court to hear civil lawsuits against Governor
ND sisters sign record deal in Nashville
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Judge blocks release of documents, video in SD AG’s investigation