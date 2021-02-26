Advertisement

Community comes together to honor unclaimed veteran’s life with memorial service

Hundreds arrived at the memorial service to show their support for the unclaimed veteran. Through research, more information about Sheldon J. Bushroe has been discovered.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community and fellow veterans came together this morning to honor an unclaimed veteran’s life with a memorial service.

The memorial service had cars lined down the road to show their support.

“So overwhelming,” said Shannon Henrickson, Guardian, Catholic Charities North Dakota. “I didn’t know this many people would show up for him so I am so happy to be able to honor his life in this way with these wonderful people.”

With the unclaimed veteran not having any family, the community became his family.

“We are his family, said Russ Stabler, Minister and Public Relations for Fargo Memorial Honor Guard. “Therefore, we are burying our brother today.”

Sheldon J. Bushroe was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on March 6th, 1932.

Bushroe joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea in 1950 to 1951.

Bushroe passed away on February 20th at the age of 88.

Lisa Folstad, Marine Corp Lead Commandant, investigated genealogy for Sheldon’s family.

Folstad took the information off his obituary.

After researching, Folstad found his birth certificate, military record, and family tree.

That’s when Folstad found out Bushroe’s sister served in the military for World War II, his brother served in the Marine Corp in Korea and World War II and another sister served in the Navy.

Folstad is currently in contact with his great-grandniece and niece.

From the family tree, the family was unsure what happened to him.

Folstad is finding out when their last contact was and receive his paperwork.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

