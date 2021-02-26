Class B Region Championships: Central Cass and Grafton Girls secure state bids

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a packed house of masked fans at North Dakota State College of Science, the Central Cass Squirrels punched their ticket to state with a thrilling win over Kindred.

The Squirrels and Vikings put on a show with the Region 1 title game going to Overtime, but Cass came out on top winning 58-52.

Rylie Holzer and Decontee Smith shared the team lead in scoring as they both dropped 12 points to help the one-loss squirrels advance to the state tournament.

In Region 2 action in Grand Forks, Grafton defeated Thompson 63-50 to advance.

All eight teams who won their region only have one loss on their record.

The Girls Class B State Championships start on March 4th.

Other Class B Region Championship finals:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich defeated Four Winds/Minnewaukan 48-42, Carrington bested Linton/HMB 62-51, Wilton/Wing defeated Center-Stanton 44-30, Glenburn beat Rugby in a 47-45 thriller, Hettinger/Scranton defeated Heart River 40-37, and Kenmare defeated Trenton 52-50.

