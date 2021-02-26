Advertisement

Another legislative session?

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As part of a package of bills to reshape future legislative sessions, the North Dakota House passed a bill that brings them back to Bismarck every year.

HB 1378 allows lawmakers to hold a December session following an election.

The bill passed 57-36.

Opposers of the bill argued the citizen legislature shouldn’t put themselves on the path to a permanent legislature, and many of them have jobs they leave for months at a time to serve in the assembly.

Similar bills have passed the House and the Senate in recent weeks.

Lawmakers in both chambers have expressed interest in having another legislative session during their two-year terms, including increasing opportunities for special sessions during states of emergency.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Anthony Olson
One man is in custody after a wild turn of events shuts down part of 19th Ave. in West Fargo
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
UPDATE: Hit and run suspects’ names released
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash

Latest News

Point of View February 25 - Part 3
Point of View February 25 - Part 3
Point of View February 25 - Part 1
Point of View February 25 - Part 1
Point of View February 25 - Part 2
Point of View February 25 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 25 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News February 25 - Part 4
smell therapy
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Smell therapy