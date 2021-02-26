94 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 94 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,442 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 12 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 1.59 percent.

There are now 707 active cases in North Dakota, with 21 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.