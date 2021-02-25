Advertisement

Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive

Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at...
Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)((Source: Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP))
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music entertainer Trisha Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old

singer has been quarantining with husband Garth Brooks after they were exposed to the virus when a member of their team

tested positive recently. 59-year-old Brooks has tested negative. According to Brooks, the couple has been tested twice

and Yearwood is dealing with some symptoms. Brooks says there is some concern over the potential long-term effects

COVID-19 could have on Yearwood. With Yearwood announcing her official diagnosis, she joins a long list of fellow

celebrities who have publicly documented their experience.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
UPDATE: Hit and run suspects’ names released
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
West Fargo Police Department have one in custody with traffic being diverted from 19th Ave.
One in custody as West Fargo PD shuts down part of 19th Ave.

Latest News

Dr. Parsi says studies show people build about the same strength of immunity to COVID-19 even...
MN Governor to discuss expanding COVID vaccine eligibility today
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
Shocking Video: Car crashes into house in CA
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Minneapolis fortifies security ahead of Chauvin trial