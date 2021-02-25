Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music entertainer Trisha Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old

singer has been quarantining with husband Garth Brooks after they were exposed to the virus when a member of their team

tested positive recently. 59-year-old Brooks has tested negative. According to Brooks, the couple has been tested twice

and Yearwood is dealing with some symptoms. Brooks says there is some concern over the potential long-term effects

COVID-19 could have on Yearwood. With Yearwood announcing her official diagnosis, she joins a long list of fellow

celebrities who have publicly documented their experience.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.