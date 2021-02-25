Advertisement

Shocking Video: Car crashes into house in CA

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in California Wednesday when a car crashed into a home.

Police say the vehicle went off the ramp, then continued down an embankment, blasted through a wooden fence

and ran into this home.

At least three people required medical attention at the scene.

Authorities said it’s not clear whether the people injured were in the car or the home.

There were no serious injuries resulting from the crash, but neighbors said when they saw where the car hit, they feared the worst.

