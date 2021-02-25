Residents with Two or More High-Risk Medical Conditions Encouraged to Contact Fargo Cass Public Health for COVID-19 Vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County residents with two or more high-risk medical conditions, regardless of age, who would like to receive information about COVID-19 vaccine opportunities are encouraged to share their contact information with Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH).

Cass County residents in Phase 1B priority groups are encouraged to submit the COVID-19 Vaccine - Phase 1B Resident Contact Form or call 701-241-1360 to share their contact information with FCPH. Residents should then monitor their email frequently for communication about vaccine availability. In some cases, messages may be delivered to a spam or junk folder, so residents are encouraged to monitor multiple email folders. It is also important that residents not share online registration links for vaccine clinics. Sharing this information may result in situations where individuals not currently eligible for vaccine may make an appointment. This would reduce available vaccine for residents who are currently eligible.

Currently, FCPH is providing vaccine to priority groups identified by the North Dakota Department of Health in the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Priority groups in Phase 1B include older individuals and those with high-risk medical conditions. FCPH also continues to accommodate individuals in Phase 1A who would like to receive vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.