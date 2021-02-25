Advertisement

Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

Estimated value is $6.1 to $9.8 million
Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between $6.1 and $9.8 million.
Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between $6.1 and $9.8 million.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Dutch impressionist master Vincent van Gogh of a street scene in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre will be publicly displayed for the first time before its auction next month.

Sotheby’s auction house said the work, painted in 1887, has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

It will be exhibited next month in Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Paris ahead of an auction scheduled on March 25 in the French capital.

“It’s an important painting in the oeuvre of Vincent van Gogh because it dates from the period in which he’s living in Paris with his brother, Theo,” Etienne Hellman, senior director of Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby’s, told the Associated Press.

Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886 and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

“Before this, his paintings are much darker... In Paris he discovers color,” Hellman said. “Color blows up into the painting.”

“Street Scene in Montmartre” depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

“Paris marks this period where... the major impressionists influence his work,” Hellman said.

Sotheby’s said the painting has been published in seven catalogues before but has never been exhibited.

Claudia Mercier, auctioneer of Mirabaud Mercier house, said “it is also an important painting because there are very, very few of them remaining in private hands... especially from that period, most are in museums now.”

Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between 5 and 8 million euros (between $6.1 and $9.8 million). It did not reveal the identity of the owner.

It will be on display in Amsterdam on March 1-3, Hong-King on March 9-12 and Paris on March 16-23.

The Pepper Mill was destroyed during the construction of an avenue in 1911, but two similar windmills are still present today on the Montmartre hill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
UPDATE: Hit and run suspects’ names released
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
West Fargo Police Department have one in custody with traffic being diverted from 19th Ave.
One in custody as West Fargo PD shuts down part of 19th Ave.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars was forced to hand his tax records to...
Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best...
Best Buy cut 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic
A memorial was set up near the site where a Wyoming toddler was killed.
Memorial established for Wyoming toddler