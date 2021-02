FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Dept. (WFPD) have one in custody after shutting down the area of 19th Ave. and 16th St.

WFPD have stated that there is no threat to the public and that traffic on 19th Ave. is being diverted.

This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for the latest.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.