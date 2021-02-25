Advertisement

Music Duo Tigirlily topping charts

Tigirlily
Tigirlily(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Country music duo Tigirlily, composed of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, is topping the charts in all genres with new song “Somebody Does.”

The North Dakota natives, who now live in Nashville, are taking the music scene by storm and say they want to empower others with their music.

“I just want to grab people by their shoulders and say, ‘Hey, you are loved, you are enough exactly as you are.’ And I think it is really translating well and that’s all I really wanted to tell people with the song,” said Krista Slaubaugh.

The duo says they wanted this song to be reflective of how the world has felt over the last year.

“It’s a reminder to everyone just how much they matter in this world and how much they mean, because it can be so easy to forget especially now with social media and just the world being so heavy this past year,” Kendra Slaubaugh added.

Once they had the idea, they spent an afternoon with fellow songwriter Zarni Devette and wrote the song in two hours.

Tigirlily says the response has been incredible.

“We’ve been doing this as Tigirlily for eight years now, and there’s so many people who have supported us from day one, especially in North Dakota,” said Kendra Slaubaugh. “We’ll never forget that and we are super thankful for their support.”

Tigirlily’s song “Somebody Does” is now available on all streaming services.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
UPDATE: Hit and run suspects’ names released
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
West Fargo Police Department have one in custody with traffic being diverted from 19th Ave.
One in custody as West Fargo PD shuts down part of 19th Ave.

Latest News

You hold the ticket to making a child's wish come true. Valley News live is once again teaming...
Make-A-Wish "Miles For Smiles" Drive Today
Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at...
Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive
Dr. Parsi says studies show people build about the same strength of immunity to COVID-19 even...
MN Governor to discuss expanding COVID vaccine eligibility today
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
Shocking Video: Car crashes into house in CA
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA