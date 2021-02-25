Music Duo Tigirlily topping charts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Country music duo Tigirlily, composed of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, is topping the charts in all genres with new song “Somebody Does.”

The North Dakota natives, who now live in Nashville, are taking the music scene by storm and say they want to empower others with their music.

“I just want to grab people by their shoulders and say, ‘Hey, you are loved, you are enough exactly as you are.’ And I think it is really translating well and that’s all I really wanted to tell people with the song,” said Krista Slaubaugh.

The duo says they wanted this song to be reflective of how the world has felt over the last year.

“It’s a reminder to everyone just how much they matter in this world and how much they mean, because it can be so easy to forget especially now with social media and just the world being so heavy this past year,” Kendra Slaubaugh added.

Once they had the idea, they spent an afternoon with fellow songwriter Zarni Devette and wrote the song in two hours.

Tigirlily says the response has been incredible.

“We’ve been doing this as Tigirlily for eight years now, and there’s so many people who have supported us from day one, especially in North Dakota,” said Kendra Slaubaugh. “We’ll never forget that and we are super thankful for their support.”

Tigirlily’s song “Somebody Does” is now available on all streaming services.

