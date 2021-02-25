MN Governor to discuss expanding COVID vaccine eligibility today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to provide more information today, about expanding

the eligibility for other groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

A news release issued last night indicates he’ll announce that the state will vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and over,

before expanding eligibility to other groups, and will aim to reach the benchmark by the end of March

