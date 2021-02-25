Advertisement

MN Governor to discuss expanding COVID vaccine eligibility today

Dr. Parsi says studies show people build about the same strength of immunity to COVID-19 even...
Dr. Parsi says studies show people build about the same strength of immunity to COVID-19 even if they receive their second vaccine dose up to 42 days after their first one.(KBTX)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to provide more information today, about expanding

the eligibility for other groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

A news release issued last night indicates he’ll announce that the state will vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and over,

before expanding eligibility to other groups, and will aim to reach the benchmark by the end of March

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
UPDATE: Hit and run suspects’ names released
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
West Fargo Police Department have one in custody with traffic being diverted from 19th Ave.
One in custody as West Fargo PD shuts down part of 19th Ave.

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at...
Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
Shocking Video: Car crashes into house in CA
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN CA
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Minneapolis fortifies security ahead of Chauvin trial