MN Governor to discuss expanding COVID vaccine eligibility today
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to provide more information today, about expanding
the eligibility for other groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
A news release issued last night indicates he’ll announce that the state will vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and over,
before expanding eligibility to other groups, and will aim to reach the benchmark by the end of March
