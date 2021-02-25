Advertisement

MN DNR urges anglers to clean up after removing fish houses

MN DNR posted these photos showing garbage left behind by anglers.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota lakes are known for their serene beauty, but recently they’ve been more known for trash left on the ice.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers to clean up after themselves when they leave the ice.

With the deadline to remove your fish house on March 1 for the southern two-thirds of the state, DNR officials want you to check the area around your fish house and clean it up. The deadline for the more northern part of the state is March 15.

Authorities say the only thing you should leave behind is an impression in the ice.

The fish house removal deadline is quickly approaching: Monday, March 1 for the southern two-thirds of Minnesota. When...

Posted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

It is illegal to throw out garbage on the lake, you could face a fine of $200 if caught.

For more information on fish house rules and deadlines for taking houses off the ice, click here for the DNR website.

