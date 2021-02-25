Minneapolis fortifies security ahead of Chauvin trial

Minneapolis, M.N. (Valley News Live) - We are just weeks away from the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin,

who’s accused of killing George Floyd, and the area around the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis is starting

to look like a warzone. The plaza is surrounded by metal fencing and concrete barricades. City workers are also installing razor

wire in various sections to deter people from going into secure areas around the courthouse. The jail, just a few blocks away,

has also been heavily fortified in recent days, and more measures will be put in place over the next several days.

