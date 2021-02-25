Local hospitals, clinics breakdown vaccine allocations for the week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health and Cass County Public Health has shared their vaccination doses for the week, saying their numbers have increased significantly from Pfizer and Moderna’s ramping up vaccines’ announcement.

Grand Forks Public Health Department says they have not received a significant increase in their allocations locally.

The Health Department plans to vaccinate around 3,500 individuals this week.

Essentia Health says they have received 1,500 first doses this week.

The hospital is scheduled to receive 1,500 more doses next week.

This is in additional to the 1,500 second doses they will receive next week and double their normal allocation.

The vaccines will all be used by next Friday at vaccination clinics in Fargo, Casselton, Wahpeton, Hankinson, Jamestown, Valley City and Lisbon.

Fargo Cass Public Health bases their vaccine allocation on a three=week rotation from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The Public Health Center has received some smaller first dose allocations along with their planned second dose allocations.

The Public Health Center will administer approximately 1,350 doses this week.

