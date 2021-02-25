Advertisement

House promotes non-public schooling by slim margin

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill aimed at promoting non-public schooling by offering tax credits.

HB 1281 would offer a family an income tax credit of $500 per student that attends private or homeschool rather than public school.

According to a state-sponsored financial study, the bill would save families $9.6 million over the next two years.

Some lawmakers see it as an opportunity to expand learning options, but others aren’t sold on the idea.

“We’re starting down a path where pretty soon you get to the point where do you stop with this? It is everybody’s choice and it goes to a very small group that make the choice,” Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said.

The bill passed by only two votes, and there are talks about the tax credit going down to $250 per student.

Last session, a similar bill offered $2,000 per student, but failed.

