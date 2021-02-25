Grand Forks Expands Vaccine to Anyone with 2 High-Risk Medical Conditions

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are now expanding to Tier 6 of Phase 1B of the North Dakota Department of Health plan. They’re expanding vaccination to Tier 6 since they have open vaccination appointments available this week.

Community members who are 18 and older with two high-risk medical conditions are asked to visit mychart.altru.org or call 701-780-6358 to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. The city asks those under the age of 18 with two high-risk medical conditions and are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to utilize the COVID Hotline at 701-780-6358 rather than MyChart for scheduling vaccine. Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for emergency use under persons age 18, it is authorized for persons age 16 and older.

If you have already contacted Altru and have been added to the waitlist, there is no need to call again. You are already on the list and will be contacted to schedule your vaccine. If you fit into previous tiers and are interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to visit mychart.altru.org or call 701-780-6358 to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

Phase 1B includes individuals who meet the following criteria per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan (tiers in order of priority). The groups that are currently being vaccinated are below:

Persons age 75 and older

Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions*

Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions*

Person with two or more high-risk medical conditions* regardless of age

Those who fit in future tiers of Phase 1B and future phases should refrain from calling until we communicate that we are expanding to the next tier.

As additional priority groups become eligible for vaccination, The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru will share those details through local media, social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and on our website: www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are enrolled providers for the COVID-19 vaccine and follow the North Dakota Department of Health recommendations and guidance related to the distribution of the vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine and who is currently eligible, and for the full list of high-risk medical conditions visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

