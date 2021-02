FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. is searching for two suspects in separate as part of their ‘Who are they Wednesdays”.

Suspect #1 is suspected of unauthorized use of personal identification and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Suspect #1 (Fargo Police Dept.)

Suspect #2 is suspected of unauthorized use of personal identification.

Suspect #2 (Fargo Police Dept.)

