Erhard family loses barn and a horse weeks apart

ERHARD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Life on Yvonne Whitlock’s farm has been anything but easy the last month.

“It just seems very overwhelming,” she says. “I know we’re not supposed to get more than we can handle.”

But as Whitlock sifts around what’s left of her barn, she questions if her troubles may be exactly that. Nearly a month ago, we told you about a horse that was shot and killed on Whitlock’s farm in rural Erhard, Minn. She told us at that time she was fearful.

“It still puts the fear in them and us. What’s next?”

She and the horse’s owners are still waiting for answers. Now again, Whitlock finds herself searching after her barn went up in flames early Saturday morning.

“The charcoal-colored sky was just rolling,” she says. “Before I could turn around to call 911, flames were shooting out the top of the roof.”

By the time crews could get to the rural farm, there wasn’t much they could do. Two-thirds of the barn was already gone. Fire crews tell us the barn is too badly damaged to determine a cause. They add, there’s no way to tell if the fire and the horse being killed are connected in any way.

“It’s hard,” Whitlock says. “The stuff we’ve treasured or stored away, it was all in there.”

To Whitlock and her parents, whom she takes care of, this is the place they’ve always called home. Whitlock says this time, she’s thankful no one was hurt. She adds, she hopes she and her family can catch a break soon.

