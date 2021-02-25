Advertisement

Erhard family loses barn and a horse weeks apart

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERHARD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Life on Yvonne Whitlock’s farm has been anything but easy the last month.

“It just seems very overwhelming,” she says. “I know we’re not supposed to get more than we can handle.”

But as Whitlock sifts around what’s left of her barn, she questions if her troubles may be exactly that. Nearly a month ago, we told you about a horse that was shot and killed on Whitlock’s farm in rural Erhard, Minn. She told us at that time she was fearful.

“It still puts the fear in them and us. What’s next?”

She and the horse’s owners are still waiting for answers. Now again, Whitlock finds herself searching after her barn went up in flames early Saturday morning.

“The charcoal-colored sky was just rolling,” she says. “Before I could turn around to call 911, flames were shooting out the top of the roof.”

By the time crews could get to the rural farm, there wasn’t much they could do. Two-thirds of the barn was already gone. Fire crews tell us the barn is too badly damaged to determine a cause. They add, there’s no way to tell if the fire and the horse being killed are connected in any way.

“It’s hard,” Whitlock says. “The stuff we’ve treasured or stored away, it was all in there.”

To Whitlock and her parents, whom she takes care of, this is the place they’ve always called home. Whitlock says this time, she’s thankful no one was hurt. She adds, she hopes she and her family can catch a break soon.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
ND man charged with felony animal cruelty

Latest News

North Dakota Human Services
North Dakota Behavioral Health Division to provide grants for suicide prevention efforts
Jill Simonian, Prager U
Jill Simonian Advocates Against Biased Education
One organization, led by a Florida A&M graduate student, is looking to get black-authored books...
Curriculum Changes Rewrite History
West Fargo Police Department have one in custody with traffic being diverted from 19th Ave.
One in custody as West Fargo PD shuts down part of 19th Ave.