Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eight middle schoolers are facing serious charges following a fight at a school where the School Resource Officer was injured.

Police tell Valley News Live it happened on Monday, Feb. 23 at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School along 13th Ave. S.

Authorities were notified of a fight in progress at the school and they tried to break it up. During the fight, all the children involved disregarded commands to stop, so the SRO had to interfere. When the officer interfered, he was hurt by two of the middle schoolers involved.

All eight of the students involved were referred to juvenile court on a range of charges including assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

