Advertisement

Eight students referred to juvenile court for fight at Fargo middle school

Carl Ben Middle School file photo
Carl Ben Middle School file photo(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eight middle schoolers are facing serious charges following a fight at a school where the School Resource Officer was injured.

Police tell Valley News Live it happened on Monday, Feb. 23 at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School along 13th Ave. S.

Authorities were notified of a fight in progress at the school and they tried to break it up. During the fight, all the children involved disregarded commands to stop, so the SRO had to interfere. When the officer interfered, he was hurt by two of the middle schoolers involved.

All eight of the students involved were referred to juvenile court on a range of charges including assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
UPDATE: Hit and run suspects’ names released
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
West Fargo Police Department have one in custody with traffic being diverted from 19th Ave.
One in custody as West Fargo PD shuts down part of 19th Ave.

Latest News

A memorial was set up near the site where a Wyoming toddler was killed.
Memorial established for Wyoming toddler
MN DNR posted these photos showing garbage left behind by anglers.
MN DNR urges anglers to clean up after removing fish houses
You hold the ticket to making a child's wish come true. Valley News live is once again teaming...
Make-A-Wish "Miles For Smiles" Drive Today
Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at...
Trisha Yearwood COVID Positive