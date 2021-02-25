Clay County Vaccine Clinic
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County residents 65+ have the opportunity to be vaccinated Thursday at the Hjemkomst Center. You must register for the clinic by clicking here or calling Clay County Public Health (218-299-5220). Public Health officials say if you’re unable to make an appointment, that means all slots are full.
Vaccine Opportunity for Clay County residents age 65+
Thursday, Feb. 25th from 1:30pm-4:30pm
Location: Hjemkomst Center, 202 N 1st Ave, Moorhead
Registration is required. No walk-ins.
