Clay County Vaccine Clinic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County residents 65+ have the opportunity to be vaccinated Thursday at the Hjemkomst Center. You must register for the clinic by clicking here or calling Clay County Public Health (218-299-5220). Public Health officials say if you’re unable to make an appointment, that means all slots are full.

