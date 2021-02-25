Advertisement

91 new covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 91 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,441 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 21 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 1.74 percent.

There are now 706 active cases in North Dakota, with 25 patients hospitalized.

