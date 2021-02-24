Want $1,000? West Fargo giving it away to residents

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will have a change to win $1,000 from a community drawing.

The city says it’s giving away the money as part of the Love Your Local campaign, where residents were given $25 gift cards to spend at local businesses.

Now the city is taking it a step further and offering you $1,000 to spend at your favorite business. To apply, you need to submit a photo and description of your favorite West Fargo business here, or you can post it to Facebook and tag @CityofWestFargo and use #LoveYourLocalWF -- you can also tweet the photo to @CityofWestFargo with #LoveYourLocalWF. You can also submit paper forms to the West Fargo City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city says the giveaway is for residents 18+ and a random drawing will be held each Friday in March and the winner will be notified the following Monday.

The deadline to enter before the final drawing is 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

A press release says this giveaway is funded by COVID-19 CARES act funding.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.