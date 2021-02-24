Advertisement

Teen is facing life threatening injuries after crash in Grand Forks

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say just after noon on Wednesday, they responded to a one vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Rider Road.

Police say the 16-year-old was driving their 2001 Jeep North bound on Rider Road when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Police also say that driver was taken by ambulance to Altru with life threatening injuries.

Police ask if anyone has any additional information about the accident, to give them a call at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
ND man charged with felony animal cruelty
Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless...
“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

Latest News

Minnesota’s largest gas utilities are warning about sky high heating bills because of the...
February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills
Police lights byMan arrested on child abuse charges night
Bemidji police say suspicious person claims are unfounded
Great Plains Food Bank
News - Great Plains Food Bank
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic