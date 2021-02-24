Teen is facing life threatening injuries after crash in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say just after noon on Wednesday, they responded to a one vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Rider Road.

Police say the 16-year-old was driving their 2001 Jeep North bound on Rider Road when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Police also say that driver was taken by ambulance to Altru with life threatening injuries.

Police ask if anyone has any additional information about the accident, to give them a call at 701-787-8000.

