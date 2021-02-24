SUV rolls along Hwy. 10 near Glyndon

GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it’s responding to too many crashes in West/Central Minnesota as people drive too fast for the icy conditions.

The crash pictured above happened in the morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 24 along Hwy. 10 near Glyndon.

The tweet from Sgt. Jesse Grabow says no one was injured.

Another reminder to slow down and drive for the snowy and icy conditions.

